Guwahati: A suspected cadre of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) was reportedly detained by the police in Tinsukia, Assam on Thursday.

As per reports, the cadre was arrested in connection with a grenade lobbing incident in Dirak that took place on Wednesday evening.

The reports stated that the person detained is an active ULFA-I cadre.

He has been identified as Achyutanand Neog alias Niloy Asom.

He is among the prime suspect in the explosion that took place in Dirak.

As per police, the accused had joined the ULFA-I in 2022 with his wife who still is in an ULFA-I camp.

It may be mentioned that on Wednesday evening, two suspected ULFA-I militants lobbed a grenade at an army camp in Dirak, Tinsukia district, upper Assam.

The grenade exploded in front of the 19 Grenadiers gate at Dirak gate at around 7:40 PM.

No casualties have been reported till the filling of this report.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a massive manhunt.

Sources stated that the ULFA-I militants carried out the grenade attack to assert their presence ahead of their upcoming protest day.