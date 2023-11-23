Aizawl: At least two persons were killed after rocks (boulders) fell on them at the site of the proposed railway station at Kawnpui in the Assam border Kolasib district on Wednesday, police said.

The victims have been identified as Deepak Dutta (27) and Durga Prasad Passi (53), both residents of Hojai district in Assam, they said.

The incident occurred when the workers were working at the construction site near the proposed Kawnpui railway station along the ongoing Sairang to Bairabi broad gauge railway line construction, police said.

The two died on the spot, they said.

The mortal remains of the two victims were sent to their native villages after a postmortem on Wednesday, police added.

The two workers were employees of RL Construction Pvt. Ltd., one of the construction companies, working under the Northeast Frontier Railways which is constructing over 51-kilometre long Assam Bairabi rail station to Sairang rail station near Aizawl.

According to eyewitnesses, an excavator was employed to clear the soil for the construction of the proposed Kawnpui rail station while the two deceased persons were engaged in leveling the soil manually.

The sudden landslide from above killed them instantly.