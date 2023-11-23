Guwahati: In an achievement that will make the state proud, two promising youngsters from Assam have earned their place in India A team — Uma Chetri and Jinti Moni Kalita — and will play against England A in the upcoming tour.

This was stated by the Assam Cricket Association as they made the official announcement of their selection on ‘X’, ushering in a new era for the state’s female cricketing community.

The upcoming series will witness India A hosting the England A team for three T20 matches at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on November 29, December 1, and December 3.

This kind of opportunity is rare and with two talents getting selected at the same time, it will surely provide immense inspiration for others to take up sports seriously in the state.

Hailing from the Kandulimari village in Assam’s Golaghat, Uma Chetry was the first woman to be called up to an India squad from Assam.

She was a part of the Indian team that won the gold medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou China.

The series against England will prove crucial for both of these players as it will give them the golden opportunity to showcase their talent to move to the next league of selection.