Meghalaya’s Lakadong turmeric gets GI Tag.

Guwahati: Known for its magical health benefits, Meghalaya’s Lakadong turmeric has received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag from the Registrar of Geographical Indications in Chennai.

Lakadong Turmeric is known as one of the best turmerics in the world and is sourced from a village in Meghalaya’s Jaintia Hills.

This variety of turmeric has already made it to many global destinations including the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

The news of the GI tag was informed by Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma, at the inaugural session of the third edition of Farmers’ Parliament on Monday at the State Convention Centre.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the third edition of Farmers’ Parliament, the CM said, “Today, I’m very happy to inform you that on the 29th of November, which was just last week, The Registrar of Geographical Indications in Chennai has finally given the GI tag to Lakadong turmeric. We started this process four years ago. It did not happen in one go. So what I am trying to tell you is that as we went along, we learned, we improved, and we did small things that would make a big difference in the lives of the farmers.”

The Meghalaya-grown variety of turmeric stands out due to its remarkable curcumin content, which is exceptionally conducive to bolstering immunity.

Lakadong, a distinct type of turmeric, is exceptionally abundant in curcumin, with levels ranging from seven per cent to eight per cent, a significant contrast to the typical varieties containing only two to three per cent curcumin.