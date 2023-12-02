Shillong: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Meghalaya has almost finalised to field six-time MLA and Cabinet minister Alexander Laloo Hek as its candidate for the Shillong parliamentary constituency in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A party source stated that the decision now would come from the centre and AL Hek has a better chance of being named the candidate.

The source also stated that Hek has a good track record in terms of his political career. He also has more chance of winning the elections as compared to other candidates, the source said.

BJP chief spokesperson M Kharkrang said on December 1 that it would be “wonderful” if Hek were to contest the election.

“If we can have AL Hek, who is a six-time MLA as a candidate, that will be wonderful,” Kharkrang told reporters.

Hek had recently stated in his reply to a question that “it is for the central leadership of the party to make a decision (on whether I should contest or not).”

The Cabinet Minister then revealed that three candidates are eying for the ticket from Shillong.

Kharkrang said that the party is not keen to have any pre-poll alliance in Meghalaya ahead of the LS polls.

“There is no indication (for a pre-poll alliance) as such. In the previous election, the BJP has always contested (the elections) on their own,” he said.

The BJP is yet to make a final decision on its candidate for the Shillong Lok Sabha seat.

However, Hek’s has been termed to be the most influential candidate for the BJP.

The Lok Sabha elections are due to be held in 2024.