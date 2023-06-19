Shillong: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) will witness a new Executive Committee led by the Khasi Hills Democratic Front in Meghalaya, an alliance comprising the National People’s Party (NPP) and the Congress party.

The NPP MDCs will hold 12 seats, while the Congress MDCs will occupy 6 seats in the committee.

NPP leader Pyniaid Sing Syiem who has also filed his nomination as the Chief Executive Member (CEM), confirmed the alliance and shared the decision to name it the Khasi Hills Democratic Front.

Also Read: Assam floods: Red alert issued in several districts till June 22

Syiem expressed his gratitude for the cooperation among the parties, emphasizing their shared objective of serving the interests of the Khasi Hills region.

Under the alliance, Syiem is expected to take charge as the chairman of the Khasi Hills Democratic Front, with Teibor Pathaw serving as the secretary.

Responding to questions from reporters, Congress leader Ronnie Lyngdoh clarified that the decision to support the new Executive Committee led by the NPP was a collective party decision.

He highlighted the potential consequences of not supporting the NPP, suggesting that the Governor’s Rule could be imposed.

Also Read: Assam | BJP worker ‘beats up’ couple for not attending JP Nadda’s rally in Sivasagar

Lyngdoh stressed the importance of protecting and preserving the customary practices of the indigenous population, emphasizing that the Council’s interests guided their actions.

Titosstarwell Chyne – the chief executive member (CEM) of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) in Meghalaya – lost the floor test on Monday (June 19).

A no-confidence motion was moved by NPP MDC Bajop Pyngrope against the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in KHADC in Meghalaya.

Also Read: Assam: Medical team stuck in Brahmaputra sandbar rescued

With losing the floor test, the UDA regime of KHADC in Meghalaya has collapsed.

The no-confidence motion against the KHADC CEM in Meghalaya was supported by 17 members out of the 30 MDCs in the council.

Ousting of the UDA from power in KHADC in Meghalaya has paved the way for fresh elections for a new CEM and an executive committee (EC).

The election for the new CEM and the new EC of KHADC in Meghalaya will be held on June 20 at 11 am.