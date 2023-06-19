DIBRUGARH: The 11-member medical team that was stuck in a sandbar in river Brahmaputra in Dibrugarh district of Assam was rescued.

The medical team was rescued and safely brought back to Dibrugarh town on Assam by the personnel of the NDRF and SDRF.

The rescued medical team comprised doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians and helpers.

The had visited ‘Charkholia Sapori’ about five days ago to provide medical assistance to around 1000 people.

However, during their return on Saturday, the boat carrying them lost its way and the team took refuge at another ‘sapori’ (sandbar) in the middle of the river.

The members of the team include Bishal Saikia, District Programme Officer, Dr. Deep Jyoti Deka, Medical Officer, Sidhanath Gogoi, Lab. Technician, Apul Kumar Das, pharmacist, Damayanti Das, ANM, Himani Roy, ANM, Ramakant Yadav, CW, Shyam Yadav, Driver, Ramchandra Yadav, Pramod Dutta, Cook, and Jibon Paul, Helper.