SHILLONG: Titosstarwell Chyne – the chief executive member (CEM) of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) in Meghalaya – lost the floor test on Monday (June 19).

A no-confidence motion moved by NPP MDC Bajop Pyngrope against the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in KHADC in Meghalaya.

With losing the floor test, the UDA regime of KHADC in Meghalaya has collapsed.

The no-confidence motion against the KHADC CEM in Meghalaya was supported by 17 members out of the 30 MDCs in the council.

Ousting of the UDA from power in KHADC in Meghalaya has paved the way for fresh elections for a new CEM and an executive committee (EC).

The election for the new CEM and the new EC of KHADC in Meghalaya will be held on June 20 at 11 am.

Following the collapse of the Executive Committee (EC) led by UPD MDC Titos Chyne on Monday, Pyniaid S Syiem filed nomination for the post of CEM.

According to sources, the Congress has decided to merge with the NPP to form the new EC of KHADC in Meghalaya.

(This is a developing story)