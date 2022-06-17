At least four persons, including a child, were killed in a massive landslide in South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya on Friday morning.

A family of three was killed on Friday morning while they were asleep at their home in Baghmara town of South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya after a landslide buried them alive.

Bodies of the three deceased persons have been retrieved by the police.

The three deceased persons have been identified as Yangkim Sangma (4), Gamchia Sangma (20) and Tengkam Sangma (31).

Another person, a woman, was also killed in a separate incident of landslide, whose body was retrieved from Siju village in South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

Moreover, at least four children have also been reported missing in Chibinang region in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, police in Meghalaya have launched a search and rescue operation to trace the missing children.

The four missing children, aged between 8-10 years, have been reported missing since Thursday night.

On Thursday, tragedy struck Laitlarem in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, as four children died due to landslide.

The four children died after the house they were staying at collapsed on Thursday morning.