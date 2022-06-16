SHILLONG: Tragedy struck Laitlarem in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, as four children died due to landslide.

The four children died after the house they were staying at collapsed on Thursday morning.

“Update on the incident at Laitlarem, Nongspung Circle under Mawphlang C&RD Block… a house collapsed… leading to the death of four persons, including two minor boys, aged 9 and 6, and two minor girls, aged 8 and 4,” the East Khasi Hills district administration in Meghalaya informed.

“Three died on the spot, while one passed away in transit on the way to Sohiong CHC,” informed East Khasi Hills district administration in Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, four other members of the family also sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma informed that the state government will release an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each of the deceased.

He added: “I pray for speedy recovery of the other 4 members of the family injured during the incident.”