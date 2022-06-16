A portion of the national highway 6 at Lumshnong in Meghalaya was washed away on Thursday morning following incessant rain over the last one week.

The national highway 6 is crucial for road connectivity between Meghalaya, Barak Valley in Assam, Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur.

Several parts of the Northeast have witnessed heavy downpours for the past few days resulting in severe floods and landslides across the region.

The heavy rain has resulted in disruption of the road as well as rail transportation in the region affecting lakhs across the region.

Due to the unrelenting heavy downpour, some parts of the road on NH-06 under Lumshnong Police Station in East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya have also been damaged severely.

The East Jaintia Hills district police in Meghalaya has advised that heavy motor vehicles (Trucks, Buses) should avoid the route while concerned departments have been informed for quick necessary action to restore normalcy.

Photos and videos from one of the landslide incident show that a truck along with another vehicle (a MUV) fell into a gorge caused by a landslide.

Meanwhile, uncertainty looms large over transportation of essential commodities to Tripura following landslides in Meghalaya’s Lumshnong.

Speaking on the issue, a top official of the Tripura food department said, “We don’t know how long the movement of trucks will remain prohibited through the road. Any long-term disruption in transport may result in crisis of essential commodities in the state markets.”

“However, if the road is restored within some days, there will be no harsh impact,” the official added.