PATHSALA: The flood situation in Bajali district of Assam remains grim.

The embankment of Pahumara River was breached at Bhaukamari and many parts of Pathsala town in Bajali district of Assam have been inundated.

Due to incessant rainfall for over the last couple of days, the swollen waters of rivers Kaldia and Pahumara have inundated various places, roads and paddy fields in Bajali district of Assam.

The rising waters of Pahumara river breached the embankment at Bhakuamari village and wreaked havoc in surrounding areas.

All the wards of Pathsala town in Bajali district of Assam have been affected by flood waters.

The Assam SDRF and NDRF were called for rescue operation in various places of Bajali district of Assam.

People have been shifted to safer places and the Bajali district administration in Assam is working on a war footing to cope with the disaster.

Meanwhile, one person was also reported missing in Bajali district of Assam.

The office premises of circle office, Bhattadev University, Bajali HS School, Krishna Kanta Handique Jr College and a number of business establishments and other offices have been affected in the current wave of flood.

