Gateway to the Northeast – Guwahati, the capital city of Assam, is continuing to battle one of the worst ever floods season.

Major parts of Guwahati in Assam – the largest city in Northeast is reeling under water, throwing normal life out of gear.

Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Rajgarh Link Road, Rukminigaon, Hatigaon and Krishna Nagar areas in Guwahati are the worst affected due to floods.

The flood situation in Guwahati has remained grim as the city has been witnessing heavy rains over the past one week.

The Met department has predicted heavy to very heavy, and extremely heavy rainfall, across the Northeast states from June 15-19.

Dr Sanjay O’Neil Shaw, Scientist at RMC Guwahati, IMD

Ramakrishna Mission Ashram at Guwahati in Assam that also runs a student home reels under water. 38 students are stuck in heavy floods.

Ramakrishna Mission Ashram at Guwahati in Assam.

Meanwhile, Assam minister Ashok Singhal has said that clogged drains have caused major hindrance in efforts to reduce artificial floods in Guwahati.

“While we are tirelessly working to unclog the drains at several locations, I ardently appeal Guwahati residents not to dump waste into drains,” said Assam minister Ashok Singhal.

Singhal also visited the flood affected Hatigaon locality in Guwahati, Assam.

“Interacted with the local residents to enquire of their problems and ensured all possible help and support to overcome this grim situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Kamrup-Metro district administration in Assam has set up flood relief camps at various locations in Guwahati city.

Six Mile area in Guwahati.

In front of Assam Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain’s Guwahati residence.

Fakruddin Ali Ahmed Nagar in Guwahati.

As incessant rainfall continues, another landslide was reported from the Kamakhya Gate area of Guwahati, Assam.

During the landslide, one person identified as Moni Dutta was severely injured while a house belonging to a person named, Mandeep Mazumdar was destroyed.

Flood Guwahati

As per the daily report by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the floods have ended up affecting 314 villages across 18 districts in the state.

As per ASDMA, the 18 districts are Bajali, Baksa, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nalbari, Tamulpur, Udalguri Kamrup, Kamrup (M) and Nalbari.