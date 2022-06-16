Guwahati: As incessant rainfall continues, another landslide was reported from the Kamakhya Gate area of Guwahati.

During the landslide, one person identified as Moni Dutta was severely injured while a house belonging to a person named, Mandeep Mazumdar was destroyed.

Apart from this, several areas of the city continue to battle the flood situation caused by the ongoing rain.

Among the areas affected Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Rajgarh Link Road, Rukminigaon, Hatigaon and Krishna Nagar are the worst affected.

To tackle the situation from turning worse, the district administration has declared all educational institutions (Government & Private) to be closed down for Thursday but with the exception for the conducting of examinations which have been already scheduled.

The flood situation in the state too remained severe as it has been witnessing heavy rain.

As per the daily report by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the floods have ended up affecting 314 villages across 18 districts in the state.

As per ASDMA, the 18 districts are Bajali, Baksa, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nalbari, Tamulpur, Udalguri Kamrup, Kamrup (M) and Nalbari.

The report added that till Wednesday evening at least 10,851 children among 74,116 people remained flood-affected.

Along with this, the report stated that 677 people are not lodged in three relief camps in Guwahati, while 1224 are lodged across 16 different relief camps across the state.

The report further states that one person has been said to be missing in the Bajali district but unofficial reports claim that another person in Dima Hasao has gone missing as he was washed away in the Mahur river.

Official confirmation is still awaited.

The person fear missing has been identified as Dorjan Thaosen, 54, a resident of Thapa village.

He is yet to be traced till filling of this report.