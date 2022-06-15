DIBRUGARH: Alleging negligence by government and public representatives, residents of Saraibari village on Wednesday took up shovels to fix a muddy road that has been in a degraded condition for decades.

The Saraibari Gaon falls under the Kalakhowa Gaon panchayat of the Moran Legislative Assembly in Dibrugarh.

The villagers claimed that they were tired of waiting for the government to fix the road issue and so the entire villagers decided to come together and fix the road.

Even women of the village took shovels in their hands to construct the deplorable road along with hundreds of villagers.

“The condition of the road has been pathetic. The school-going children have been facing a tough time while crossing the road. The road connects six villages but still its condition is among the worst”, a village said.

Another villager added, “Despite several pleas to Moran MLA Chakradhar Gogoi for the construction of the road nothing has been done.”

The road turns into a pit of mud just after an hour of road making it impossible for the residents to use it.

The villagers said that they were annoyed with their local MLA and took up the matter to their own hands.

“The MLA had assured us to construct the road but till date, nothing has been done,” another villager alleged.

He said, “During medical emergencies, we have to face a lot of problems as Ambulances could not cross the road.”

He further questioned that many roads are being constructed under MNREGA but then why was theirs left out of the scheme.