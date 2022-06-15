Guwahati: A man reported missing for some days was found dead in the apartment complex in the Hatigaon area where he was employed.

The deceased is a 51-year-old man who was found by the occupants of the complex.

He was identified as Kumud Rabha a resident of Boko who was employed as a security guard at the Aum Apartments located at Ashok Path in Hatigaon.

The dead body was recovered from inside a drain at the premises, as per reports.

Reports state that Rabha had been missing for the past few days and was expected to have left for home quitting the job.

But, the dead body was recovered on Wednesday.

It may be mentioned that earlier another youth was found dead in a similar manner in the Basistha area.