Guwahati: As the incessant rainfall continues in various parts of Assam and the latest weather forecast issued by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) the Nalbari district authority has asked all educational institutes in Nalbari district to remain closed on Thursday.

An order issued by the deputy commissioner of the Nalbari district advised all educational institutions (both government and private) to be closed down on June 16 except for the conduct of examinations which have already been scheduled.

Also Read: Assam: 36-year-old woman killed after lightning struck her in Haflong

It may be mentioned heavy rainfall across the state has been witnessed which has led to severe flash floods in Kamrup Metropolitan district as well as nearby districts.

The district administration of Kamrup (Metro) had on Tuesday ordered all education institutes to remain shut on Wednesday.

Also Read: Assam: Athens Special Olympics Gold Medalist struggles to make a living

The Gauhati University had also postponed all post-graduate exams due to the excess rainfall over the city.