Haflong: A 36 years old woman was struck by lightning on Wednesday morning in the Bethel area in Haflong.

As per a source, the lightning struck at when the woman was preparing breakfast in a hay roof kitchen for the family at around 5.30 am.

The woman was identified as Chanchinmawii Khawbung wife of Lalramlian Hmar and a mother of two.

Also Read: Assam: Another paper mill worker dies, death toll reaches 106

She was later brought to Haflong civil hospital for treatment.

The woman sustains several burnt injuries in her lower abdomen and various parts of the body.

Also Read: Assam: Athens Special Olympics Gold Medalist struggles to make a living

“We heard an explosion as if someone threw a bomb at our house. We went to the kitchen side and found my wife lying unconscious and her clothes were partly burnt”, her husband said.

The lightning strike created a massive hole on the floor of the kitchen and damaged electric wiring and several items of the house.

(Input by Suroj Barman)