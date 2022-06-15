Guwahati: Another employee of the Cachar Paper Mill died due to various ailments after failing to pay for his treatment, an official said on Wednesday.

The deceased employee has been identified as Gopal Chandra Bhar (57), a resident of Panchgram in Hailakandi district.

As per reports, he was suffering from kidney-related disease along with tuberculosis and other major issues.

However, due to his financial condition, he was unable to afford the treatment. His family said that they were facing a lot of financial hardships owing to the non-payment of salary for the last 64 months.

The Joint Action Committee of Recognized Unions said that Gopal was found unresponsive on Monday and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

This death has taken the toll to 106 deaths of the paper mill workers in Assam.

It may be mentioned that the Cachar Paper Mill at Panchgram in Hailakandi district and Nagaon Paper Mill at Jagiroad in Morigaon have been non-functional since October 2015 and March 2017.