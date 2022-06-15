Guwahati: As heavy rainfall continues in Assam, the flood condition has taken an ugly turn leaving more than 74,000 people affected.

As per the daily report by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the floods have ended up affecting 314 villages across 18 districts in the state.

As per ASDMA, the 18 districts are Bajali, Baksa, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nalbari, Tamulpur, Udalguri Kamrup, Kamrup (M) and Nalbari.

The report added that till Wednesday evening at least 10,851 children among 74,116 people remained flood-affected.

Along with this, the report stated that 677 people are not lodged in three relief camps in Guwahati, while 1224 are lodged across 16 different relief camps across the state.

The report further states that one person has been said to be missing in the Bajali district but unofficial reports claim that another person in Dima Hasao has gone missing as he was washed away in the Mahur river.

Official confirmation is still awaited.

The person fear missing has been identified as Dorjan Thaosen, 54, a resident of Thapa village.

He is yet to be traced till filling of this report.