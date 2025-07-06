Imphal: A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a girl at a location of the Loktak Lake under the Moirang Police station in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Sunday afternoon, the police said.

The 21-year-old girl, later identified as Loitongbam Pinky, a resident of Konjeng Leikai, and daughter of the late L Nilamani Meitei, has reportedly stabbed to death Thiyam Meiteisalai, 23, a resident of Palace compound in Imphal East district.

The police reported that the discarded woman had stabbed the man while he was dating his girlfriend at Ithing Samusabi, a part of the Lokta lake, at around 3.30 pm on Sunday.

Thiyam Meiteisalai got serious knife injuries and was rushed to the nearby Moirang Primary Health Centre, and later was transferred to the Asian Hospital, Imphal.

However, doctors attending to him stated that he was dead.

After committing the crime, Pinky surrendered to the Nambol police station along with the weapon used in the crime.

The body of the killed man is now lying at the mortuary of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal, for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, police stated that a homicide case has been registered against the arrested girl under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, which is primarily addressed by Section 105, which deals with the punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and Section 101, which defines and punishes murder.