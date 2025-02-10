Imphal: A potential tragedy was averted with the recovery of four Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by the militants/anti-socials to target security forces in Manipur’s inter districts of Bishnupur and Churachandpur on Sunday, police said.

Using a sniffer dog, the explosives were unearthed from an area between Sagang and Naodakhong foothills, Bishnupur District under Kumbi police station limits on Sunday afternoon by a joint team of the Assam Rifles, Manipur police, and Border Security Forces.

The explosive devices, one IED red in color weighing 1.650 kg, one IED Black in color weighing 1.950 kg with wire, one IED weighing 400 gm, and one IED weighing 350 gm were later defused by the police bomb detection and disposal squad.

The police report stated that the undergrounds often planted IEDs along the road and dirt tracks in the forest to target security personnel patrolling interior pockets of the insurgency-infested districts.

The report added that no arrests have so far been made but a case in this regard has been registered.

The defused items were later handed over to the concerned police station for further legal formalities.