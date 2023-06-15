Tura: A tragic incident in the Monabari area of South West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya, bordering Mankachar in Assam, a man died after being stabbed by his younger brother.

The incident occurred in Ichakuri village under the jurisdiction of the Monabari police outpost.

The victim, identified as Akirul Islam, aged 32 and a resident of Ichakuri, was fatally stabbed by his younger brother, Ajadul Islam, aged 28.

According to reports, an altercation erupted between the siblings inside their residence, which took a fatal turn when the younger brother brandished a knife and stabbed his elder brother just outside the house.

Realizing the severity of the situation, the younger brother, who was also the accused, quickly transported his injured brother to the Mankachar Community Health Center (CHC) in Assam for immediate medical attention.

The attending doctor at the hospital pronounced the victim dead upon arrival.

Following the incident, the police apprehended the accused individual. He is now in custody and will face legal proceedings.

The motive behind the altercation and subsequent stabbing remains under investigation, and the police are diligently working to gather all relevant information and evidence in the case.