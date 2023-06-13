Shillong: The water level in the Umiam Reservoir in Meghalaya has increased after rains lashed the state in the last few days.

According to reports, the water level of the Umiam Reservoir on the outskirts of Shillong increased by five feet (from 3165ft to 3170.34ft) on Sunday afternoon.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said, from June 10, 8:30 am to June 11, 8:30 am rainfall received in Meghalaya is 52.2 mm which is 131 per cent above the usual received during this part of the year.

Usually, 22.6 mm of rainfall is received during this period of the year.

The increase in water level at Umiam reservoir has given relief to the people of the state.

Also, this brings hopes that with the increase in the water level in the Umiam reservoir, soon the power crisis in the State will be resolved.

Earlier, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the Umiam dam located near Shillong is on the verge of a shutdown.

He had said that in the past few months, the reservoir did not receive the required level of rainfall.

Conrad Sangma also said that if it doesn’t receive a good amount of rainfall, then the state must be prepared for more difficult times.

Meanwhile, the IMD in its forecast said that the North East will very likely receive widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over the region during the next five days.