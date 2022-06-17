At least two incidents of landslides were reported from West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya on Friday morning.

The first of the landslides has been reported from Darrang village under Dawki police station in West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya.

The landslide has snapped connectivity along the Darrang-Shnongpdeng road in West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya.

“Restoration work is being taken up,” West Jaintia Hills district police in Meghalaya informed.

The Meghalaya police has also advised tourists visiting Shnongpdeng to “be aware and be safe”.

On the other hand, the second landslide incident has been reported from Wah Mynsoo area in West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya along the national highway 6.

“Minor landslide and few trees felled on NH-6 at Wah Mynsoo area. Only one side of the road is feasible for traffic. Restoration work is being undertaken,” West Jaintia Hills district police in Meghalaya informed.

The West Jaintia Hills district police in Meghalaya further released phone numbers of its police control room (PCR) for general public in need of assistance.

“For emergency dial: PCR Jowai: +919774065467, +913652220050, 112 (Toll Free),” West Jaintia Hills district police in Meghalaya said.