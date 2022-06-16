SHILLONG: All schools across Meghalaya would remain closed from June 17 onwards till June 20 due to bad weather.

This decision was taken by the Meghalaya government following a warning by the Indian meteorological department (IMD) of bad weather across the state.

The MET Shillong centre of the IMD forecasted heavy and incessant rainfall across Meghalaya over the next five days.

The order was issued by the Meghalaya education department on Thursday (June 16).

Also read: Meghalaya: Four children killed in Laitlarem due to landslide

“In view of the inclement weather and warning by IMD …on heavy to very heavy rainfall …likely to continue over Meghalaya during next 5 days, all schools shall remain closed w.e.f 17th June to 20th June 2022,” the notification from the Meghalaya education department read.

It added: “This notification is issued in the interest of school children.”

Meghalaya education minister Lahkmen Rymbui said that the schools in the state have been asked to close down till June 20 “considering the weather prediction that heavy rainfall in the state will continue in the next 48 hours so”.