SHILLONG: As many as eleven Bangladeshi nationals, without valid documents have been arrested by the police in Meghalaya.

The Bangladeshi nationals were arrested along with three Indians in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya.

The Bangladeshi nationals were initially ‘detained’ by the personnel of the village defence party (VDP) of Kuliang village.

Driver of the car, in which the Bangladeshi nationals were travelling, has also been arrested by the police in Meghalaya.

The arrested driver has been identified as Amal Kanti Das from Cachar district of Assam.

The two other Indian nationals arrested by the Meghalaya police are: John Patwad and Jingieit Suting of Kuliang village in East Jaintia Hills district.

The Indian national have been arrested on charges of aiding and abetting the illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators.

The arrested Bangladeshi nationals also include five women.

They have been identified as Mizanur Rahman, Arob Ali, Md Hemail, Sapon Das, Haja Moin Uddin Sistya, Md Rizwan, Hashina Begum, Husinara Begum, Ufla Khatun, Musamid Halima Begum and Chobra.

An FIR has also been registered by the Meghalaya police under the foreigners act and other sections of the IPC against the arrested persons.