Applications are invited for recruitment of 34 vacant positions or jobs in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of DEO, MTS, Driver, Security Guard, Handyman on

contractual/ Contingency basis.

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduate from any recognized University. A minimum of 6 months Certification in Computer Applications.

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 18834/-

Name of post : MTS (Safaiwalas)

No. of posts : 26

Essential Qualification : Class X Passed.

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 18000/-

Name of post : Security Guard

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification : Should have passed Intermediate examination from a recognized examining body or an equivalent qualification from an Armed/Police Force establishment. Experience in relevant field

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 14294/-

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification :

(i) 10th Pass from any recognized Board.

(ii) Possession of a Valid Commercial Driving License for Light/Medium/Heavy Vehicles issued by the Competent Authority having no adverse endorsement.

(iii) Knowledge of motor mechanism/minor repairing of vehicles.

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 15698/-

Name of post : Handyman

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification :

(i) 10th Pass from any recognized Board.

(ii) Possession of a Valid Commercial Driving License for Light/Medium Vehicles issued by the Competent Authority having no adverse endorsement.

(iv) Knowledge of motor mechanism/minor repairing of vehicles.

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 14294/-

How to apply :

Interested and eligible candidates may submit the scanned application form attached with the

advertisement at the mail [email protected].

Last date for mailing the application is 16th Sept, 2025 at 5 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here