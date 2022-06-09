Shillong: The Meghalaya Cabinet on Thursday decided to set up three new colleges in the state– a veterinary college, a dairy college and a fisheries college.

While the Veterinary & Dairy Colleges will be set up at Kyrdemkulai in Ri Bhoi district, the Fisheries College will be set up in Garo Hills though the district is yet to be identified.

“Cabinet has decided to set up 3 Colleges in the State- Veterinary, Dairy & Fisheries Colleges. The Veterinary & Dairy Colleges will be set up in Kyrdemkulai, Ri Bhoi District & Fisheries in Garo Hills District,” Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said in a tweet.

He further added that admission into these three colleges will be in proportion to the number of faculty members, i.e. 60-100 seats annually.

The Cabinet also approved the Amendment to the Meghalaya District Courts (Ministerial) Service Rules 2020 that will enable District Courts to employ and conduct interviews at the district level instead of them being conducted by the High Court.

“Cabinet has approved the Amendment to the Meghalaya District Courts (Ministerial) Service Rules 2020. This will enable District Courts to employ and conduct interviews at the district level instead of them being conducted by the High Court,” Sangma said in another tweet.