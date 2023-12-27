GUWAHATI: After the successful Bharat Jodo Yatra senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced that he will embark on Bharat Nyay Yatra.

While the Bharat Jodo Yatra traversed from south to north of India, the Bharat Nyay Yatra will begin on the east and end on west of the country.

The Bharat Nyay Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will kick-off at Imphal in Manipur on January 14 and culminate in Mumbai on March 20.

During this Bharat Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders will cover a distance of 6200 kilometres on foot and bus.

In the course of the Yatra, Rahul Gandhi will engage with various segments of population, including youth, women and marginalized communities.

The Bharat Nyay Yatra is set to traverse through 14 states, including four in the Northeast – Manipur, Nagaland, Assam and Meghalaya.

The other 10 states through which the Bharat Nyay Yatra will traverse are: West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The Yatra will cover a total of 85 districts in these 14 Indian states.

Congress leader KC Venugopal said: “Bharat Nyay Yatra to start from January 14 to March 20 from Manipur to Mumbai.”

“Now Rahul Gandhi is doing a Yatra with great experience from the first Bharat Jodo Yatra. He is going to interact with youth, women and marginalized people.” Venugopal said.

He added: “Yatra will cover 6200 kilometres. This time the Yatra will be carried out by bus with leaders expected to walk certain sections of the route.”

Venugopal further said: “Congress workers suggested Rahul Gandhi to start the Yatra from East to West. Rahul Gandhi also agreed.”