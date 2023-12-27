Imphal: Safety measures to prevent the spread of JN.1 sub-variant of COVID-19 have been taken up at several places including Imphal Airport.

The preventative measures have been stepped up after the report of an outbreak of the new variant of COVID-19 in some countries such as India, Singapore, Russia, Italy, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, United States etc., Manipur Health Director Dr Kh Sasheekumar Mangang said.

As there is not a single case of the JN.1 variant at present, measures are being taken up at the Imphal airport and NHs passing in the state.

A medical team has been stationed at Imphal Airport.

The team will test those who come from infected areas in south India and are suspected to have been infected by COVID-19, the director said.

The suspected would be put under surveillance for seven to 14 days.

The medical teams are also staying alert on the national highways stationed at Jiribam, Mao, Keithelmanbi, etc.

He also cautioned that in the prevailing crisis in the state, there is a lack of proper safety measures in the Churachandpur district owing to its sharing a border with Mizoram which was among the most severely affected States in the East during the previous waves of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.