Taking a dig at the Godi media, Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that it doesn’t speak for the “65% Indian citizens”.

Godi media (media sitting on lap) is a pejorative term coined and popularised by veteran journalist Ravish Kumar for the sensationalist and biased Indian print and TV news media, which supports the currently ruling NDA government (since 2014).

The term is a pun on the name of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has become a common way to refer to television and other media that are perceived as mouthpieces of the ruling party in India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“The Godi corporate media no longer speaks for 65% of Indian citizens who did not vote for BJP,” said Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

He added: “The INDIA alliance is the only space where the voices of these 65% citizens can be heard.”

The Assam Congress MP made this comment on his X handle while sharing a post of Rahul Gandhi on the Agnipath recruitment scheme.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the government destroyed dreams of countless youths by introducing the Agnipath recruitment scheme.

Rahul Gandhi met with a group of youths from Champaran in Bihar.

“The government destroyed dreams of countless youths by cancelling the permanent recruitment process of the Army and the Indian Air Force under the guise of the Agniveer scheme, which was brought in to provide temporary recruitment,” Rahul Gandhi stated in a post on X.

“It is sad that the struggle of youths, who walked around 1100 kilometres from the ‘land of Satyagraha’ Champaran to reach Delhi, has not been shown by the media,” he said.

The Agnipath scheme, announced in June 2022, provides for recruitment of youngsters in the age bracket of 17-and-a-half to 21 years for only four years with a provision to retain 25 percent of them for 15 more years.