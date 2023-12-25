GUWAHATI: The Northeast region of India, which is home to a considerable Christian population, celebrated Christmas on Monday (December 25) with religious fervour.

Christmas is one of the major festivals of some of the Northeast states of India, especially Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

The chief ministers of the Northeast states of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram extended warm greetings on the occasion of Christmas.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma in a video message said: “With a grateful heart for everything that happened this year, I send each of you Christmas and New Year greetings filled with faith, hope and love.”

“May the miracle of Jesus’ birth bring miracles in our lives and bless us with a hope-filled 2024,” the Meghalaya chief minister said.

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio in his message extended greetings to all on the joyous season of Christmas.

“May the message of Christmas, which is love, peace, joy and hope fill our hearts and homes. I wish you all a safe and a Merry Christmas,” said Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio.

Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma in a video message said, “Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas filled with love and joy.”

“As we approach the New Year, may it be a time of renewed hope, unity, and prosperity for our great nation. Together, let’s embrace the opportunities that lie ahead,” said Lalduhoma.