KOHIMA: The Northeast state of Nagaland celebrated Christmas with religious fervour on Monday (December 25).

Special prayer services and mass feasts were organised across Nagaland to celebrate Christmas.

Notably, Nagaland is a Christian-majority state.

All small and major establishment across Nagaland, including private residences, government offices and commercial buildings were illuminated on the occasion.

On the eve of Christmas, fireworks lit the skies if Nagaland as midnight stroke.

In Kohima, the capital of Nagaland, churches of Chakhesang Naga tribe came together to celebrate Christmas at the NBCC convention centre.

In Dimapur district of Nagaland, members of the Dimapur District Autorickshaw Drivers’ Union (DDADU) provided free auto-rickshaw rides to the faithful attending Christmas services.

Around 50 autorickshaws with stickers “free town trip service for public” pasted in the front and back were plied from various points on the occasion.

Nagaland governor and chief minister also extended Christmas greetings to the people of the state.

In his message, Nagaland governor La Genesan said that Christmas celebrates the spirit of love, compassion and unity.