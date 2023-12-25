GUWAHATI: A senior Congress leader in Assam has taken a sarcastic dig at the personnel of the state’s police department over rising incidents of ‘encounters’.

Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia has suggested Kabaddi training for police personnel from the state.

Saikia said that Kabaddi training will help Assam police personnel in acquiring skills that might eventually assist in preventing arrested accused from escaping their custody.

Debarata Saikia said: “I think it is necessary that the personnel of the Assam police department should take Kabaddi training, which will help them in catching accused, who try to escape from their custody.”

It may be mentioned here that there has been a rising incidents death and injuries to accused, who try to escape from custody, in police firing.

“This (police encounters) is illegal,” said Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia while speaking to the media.

He added: “The Supreme Court is already hearing a case in regards to such extra-judicial killings taking place in Assam.”

It may be mentioned here that nearly 200 “police encounters” had taken place in Assam since May 2021.

Many died and many others sustained injuries in these “police encounters” in Assam over the past two and half years.