GUWAHATI: Government of India (GoI) and the pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) are likely to sign a peace pact on December 29.

According to reports, ULFA-pro talks and the GoI are set to sign the peace deal in New Delhi on December 29.

This proposed signing of the peace deal between GoI and the ULFA-pro talks faction is expected to be historic.

Signing of the peace deal between GoI and ULFA-pro talks is expected to bring about lasting peace in Assam.

On Monday (December 25), the senior ULFA-pro talks leadership, led by Anup Chetia and Arvind Rajkhowa, sat for vital discussions with GoI representatives in New Delhi.

Demands of the ULFA-pro talks faction included reserving 102 of Assam’s 126 assembly constituencies for indigenous people, updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC), granting land rights to indigenous groups, granting ST status to six indigenous tribes, declaring the Assam floods a national calamity, and providing an 88 percent seat quota for indigenous people in educational institutions and government jobs.

Meanwhile, the ULFA-I faction led by Paresh Baruah has not yet engaged in peace talks.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had urged Baruah to lay down arms and join the mainstream.

(This is a breaking story)