GUWAHATI: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has flagged large-scale irregularities in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) updating process in Assam.

The CAG has cited that there is a “risk of data tampering” in the NRC updating process in Assam.

It stated that the irregularities might have happened due to ‘improper’ software development related to data capture and correction during NRC updating process.

A CAG report said an audit revealed “various irregularities in the utilisation of fund[s], including excess and inadmissible payment to vendors” in the process.

The CAG added that 215 software utilities were added in a “haphazard manner” to the core software used for the updating exercise due to the lack of proper planning.

“These were done without following the due process of either software development, or selection of vendor through eligibility assessment following a national tendering,” it added.

“Haphazard development of software and utilities for NRC data capture and correction posed the risk of data tampering, without leaving any audit trail.”

“The audit trail could have ensured accountability for the veracity of NRC data. Thus, the intended objective of preparing a valid, error-free NRC has not yet been met despite direct expenditure of Rs 1,579 crore, as well manpower cost of deployment of a large number of government servants ranging from 40,000 to 71,000.”

The updated final NRC, which validates bonafide Indian citizens of Assam, was released on August 31, 2019, with total 3,11,21,004 names included out of 3,30,27,661 applicants, though it is yet to be notified.

The Assam government had called the final draft of the NRC as ‘faulty’ and alleged that it excluded many indigenous people of Assam.