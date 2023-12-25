Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed office on May 10, 2021, and has since become a prominent figure in Indian politics, both admired and criticized. Widely known as “Mama” among the people of Assam, his popularity has often overshadowed even that of local celebrities. However, the spotlight on his public life has brought forth various controversies, making headlines across the nation.

Let’s delve into some of the significant controversies surrounding Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in 2023:

Row over Subsidy :

In September 2023, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi accused CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, of receiving a Rs 10 crore subsidy for her media company, Pride East Entertainments Private Limited, from a central government scheme meant for farmers. Sarma and Bhuyan vehemently denied the allegations, dismissing them as politically motivated.

Land Deals and Impropriety:

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma faced accusations related to alleged impropriety in land deals involving family and associates. These claims, centered around the acquisition of agricultural land in Kaliabor Dargaji village, were strongly refuted by Sarma and his supporters.

Miya Community Controversy:

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma faced criticism for his comments about the Miya community, a Bengali-speaking Muslim group in Assam. Accusations of using derogatory language and inciting hatred led to public outcry. Sarma’s statements during a discussion about vegetable prices in Guwahati stirred controversy and drew attention to the broader issue of communal tension.

Religious and Communal Remarks:

During the Chhattisgarh Loksabha and Madhya Pradesh elections, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma made controversial remarks targeting political opponents. He took a dig at Chhattisgarh’s only Muslim Minister, Mohammad Akbar, and compared the Congress party to Mughal emperors Babar and Aurangzeb, accusing them of being anti-Hindu.

Hateful Statement and Police Complaint:

Senior Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia filed a police complaint against CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for alleged “hateful statements” about Sonia Gandhi during an election rally in Madhya Pradesh. Saikia accused Sarma of instigating violence by suggesting that Gandhi’s residence should be burnt down.

Controversial Remarks on Gandhi Surname:

Addressing the national executive of Mahila Marcha of BJP, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma sparked controversy by stating that the Gandhi surname was the “first scam” committed by the Congress party. He accused the party of duplicity, referencing their shift from ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ during Karnataka elections to ‘INDIA’ after the polls.