GUWAHATI: The much-talked about law to ban polygamy in Assam will be passed in the state on February 04 next year.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday (December 14) while speaking at the Agenda Aaj Tak event.

“On February 04 (2024), the Assam legislative assembly will pass the anti-polygamy law,” said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam CM added: “Once this law is passed, no one in the state will be allowed to marry twice until and unless that person gets a divorce legally.”

Earlier, the Assam chief minister had clarified that the proposed ban on the practice of polygamy in the state is not aimed at any particular community.

He had said that the Assam government wants to put an immediate ban to the practice of polygamy in the state.