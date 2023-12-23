GUWAHATI: Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi has been included by the Congress party in its manifesto panel for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Gaurav Gogoi from Assam is Congress party’s deputy leader in the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, former Manipur deputy chief minister Gaikhangam has also been named in the committee.

The 16-member panel will be headed by former union minister P Chidambaram and also includes Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The development comes a day after a crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting where the party discussed its Lok Sabha poll strategy and said it will announce the names of its candidates soon.

“The Congress president has constituted the Manifesto Committee for the upcoming General Election 2024 with immediate effect,” the Congress party stated in a statement.

Former union ministers Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh and Shashi Tharoor are also part of the committee.