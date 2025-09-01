Agartala: Tripura’s Minister for Panchayati Raj and Higher Education, Kishor Barman, courted controversy on Monday after a segment of his speech went viral on social media, in which he described the news media as one of the “enemies” of elected representatives.

He also suggested that enemies could exist within one’s own party.

“When you become a public representative, you come under public scrutiny. Subsequently, you are gifted with enemies. They may be from your own party, the opposition, or even the media,” Barman said during his address.

The remarks were made at the inauguration of a two-day capacity-building workshop on Panchayati Raj at the AD Nagar Panchayat Raj Training Institute, which was attended by Chief Minister Manik Saha and senior state government officials.

During his speech, Barman emphasized the threefold responsibility of elected representatives—social, political, and administrative—and urged them to use the workshop to improve governance and strengthen connections with their constituents.

“No individual should repeatedly corner government benefits. The aim should be to ensure that every family in the village has access to welfare schemes,” he added, taking a swipe at previous administrations.

The minister alleged that past governments mismanaged rural schemes, with funds being siphoned off and benefits not reaching the public, claiming that his government has ended such practices.

Barman also stressed that electoral success depends on grassroots performance. “Whichever party is in power, if panchayat representatives perform their duties sincerely and remain close to the people, no one can prevent their victory,” he said. He reminded attendees that power is never permanent, but honest work earns lifelong respect from voters.

The workshop aims to sensitize elected representatives toward greater accountability and a more people-centric approach in governance.

While no official response has come from media organizations yet, several journalists criticized Barman’s remarks. The editor of Tripura Public Now, a popular cable TV channel, condemned the statement, calling it “an outcome of the minister’s arrogance.”