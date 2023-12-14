NEW DELHI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has invited President Droupadi Murmu to the 50th Karbi Youth Festival.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday (December 14).

The Karbi Youth Festival is slated to be held in the month of January next year.

“On behalf of the people of Assam, I had the pleasure to invite Hon’ble President to the 50th Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) in January 2024,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He added: “KYF is a celebration of our ancient indigenous culture and it will be further enriched by Smt Murmu ji’s august presence.”

It may be mentioned here that Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday (December 14).

“It was an absolute honour to call upon Hon’ble Rashtrapati Smt Droupadi Murmu ji,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He further said: “Her humility and compassion is an immense source of strength for all us.”

“I was fortunate to have received her guidance,” the Assam chief minister added.

ABOUT KARBI YOUTH FESTIVAL

Karbi Youth Festival is an annual festival celebrated by the Karbi People living in East and West Karbi Anglong district and other districts in the Northeast state of Assam, with occasional participation from other tribes and states of the region.

It is considered the oldest ethnic festival in India.

It is organised by Karbi Cultural Society (KCS). It is locally known as “Karbi Riso-Nimso Rong Aje”.