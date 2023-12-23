Dimapur: Nagaland is all set to celebrate Christmas with all homes, churches and shops illuminated with light for the occasion.

People were seen coming out in large numbers to enjoy live music, night carnivals and street foods, especially in Dimapur town, the commercial hub of the state, during the night.

While many organisations and government departments celebrated pre-Christmas in different parts of the state, Governor La Ganesan and various organisations conveyed Christmas greetings.

In his message, Ganesan said the harmony and brotherhood that Christmas inspires are deeply woven into the fabric of the Naga society.

“Let us all come together to cherish the peace and goodwill that Christmas brings and carry these values forward into the New Year,” he said.

Conveying its greeting to all the Naga people across the “Naga homeland”, the Naga Hoho hoped that this season would bring love, joy, hope and peace into every heart and home. It also the people would celebrate Christmas in its true spirit.

In his greetings, Naga Hoho president HK Zhimomi said Christmas is a time of sharing love and rejoicing in the birth of Christ.

He urged all to forgive and forget in the true spirit of Christ this Christmas.

In its Christmas greetings to all, the Phek District Seniors Citizen Association appealed to all the believers to be hospitable and have faith, unlike the people of Bethlehem.

The association’s general secretary, Vekhapu Rhakho, urged all to prepare to celebrate the birthday of Christ and receive abundant blessings this Christmas.

Meanwhile, the Ao Christian Revival Church Dimapur organised an advent Christmas programme, hosted by the Ao Christian Revival Church Dimapur youth fellowship, on December 21.

The programme was based on the play “What Child Is This?”

The programme included a song competition, play and other presentations.

The Calvary Bible Institute Kohima also organised a pre-Christmas-cum-Gospel service with newspaper hawkers of Kohima at the old taxi stand on December 21.

The Directorate of Health and Family Welfare observed Advent Christmas on December 17.