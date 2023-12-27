GUWAHATI: A delegation of the pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) has left for Delhi from Guwahati in Assam for signing of the tripartite peace deal with the union and Assam governments on December 29.

The ULFA delegation that left for Delhi from Guwahati in Assam comprises 16 members, including ULFA president Arabinda Rajkhowa, foreign secretary Sasadhar Choudhury, deputy commander-in-chief Raju Baruah,Pranjit Saikia and Pradip Hazarika among others.

The peace deal will be signed between the pro-talks faction of ULFA, the Centre and the Assam government at 5 pm on December 29 in New Delhi.

Union home minister Amit Shah and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be present at the historic signing of the tripartite peace agreement.

Signing of the peace deal between GoI, Assam government and ULFA-pro talks is expected to bring about lasting peace in Assam.

Demands of the ULFA-pro talks faction included reserving 102 of Assam’s 126 assembly constituencies for indigenous people, updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC), granting land rights to indigenous groups, granting ST status to six indigenous tribes, declaring the Assam floods a national calamity, and providing an 88 percent seat quota for indigenous people in educational institutions and government jobs.

Meanwhile, the ULFA-I faction, led by Paresh Baruah, has not yet engaged in peace talks.