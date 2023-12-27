Guwahati: In an act of force and vandalism, a group of unidentified miscreants destroyed numerous shops in the Kothari Super Market located at Basistha Chariali in Guwahati.

Around 40 to 50 shops were destroyed and shopkeepers were forced to leave their stores.

The market primarily has shops that deal in automobile and vehicle-related services.

More than 200 people created a ruckus and forced the shopkeepers to leave their shops. They were not even allowed to take their belongings.

An FIR in this matter has been lodged in the Basistha Police Station.

According to the shopkeepers who were forced to leave, they have been continuing their business in the area for many years after signing an agreement with Malchand Motilal Kothari.

However, now it has been established that the land is no longer in the possession of Kothari.

Instead, a new owner named Sumeswar Tumung had occupied the land from Kothari.

The prime reason for the activities of the miscreants is linked to this development, according to reports.