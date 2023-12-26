Haflong: The Semkhor constituency of the NC Hill Autonomous Council (NCHAC) election in Assam’s Dima Hasao district turned violent on Monday evening, leaving three workers of an independent candidate injured and a Congress office vandalized in a separate incident.

Raiden Haflongbar, Prokas Phonglo, and Pulonto Phonglo, supporters of an independent candidate, were allegedly attacked with a machete by workers of BJP candidate Ranu Langthasa, the current NCHAC chairperson.

Their vehicles were also ransacked and drivers assaulted. The injured are receiving treatment at Maibang PHC, and a police complaint has been filed.

In a separate incident, unidentified miscreants attempted to burn down the Maibang Block Congress Committee office around 2:30 am on Tuesday.

Although they managed to burn the office door, further damage was prevented. Maibang BCC General Secretary Probon Langthasa has lodged a police complaint seeking action.

While BJP has already secured uncontested wins in both Maibang East and West constituencies, the remaining 13 seats will be contested by 93 candidates from BJP, Congress, TMC, AAP, and independents.

The election, scheduled for January 8th, 2024, involves 1,41,124 voters (70,485 male and 70,639 female) and 280 polling stations, with 27 marked as “very sensitive” and 100 as “sensitive.”