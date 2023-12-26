KOHIMA: Captain John Sema, the first ever commercial plane pilot from the Northeast state of Nagaland, has passed away.

Captain Sema breathed his last on Monday (December 25) evening.

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio express grief over the demise of Captain John Sema.

“Saddened by Capt John Sema’s demise, Nagaland’s first commercial pilot. He was known for assisting in transporting mortal remains of those who passed away outside the state,” Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio said.

The Nagaland CM added: “Deepest condolences to his family on the loss of such an exemplary Naga personality. May his soul RIP.”

Assam assembly deputy speaker Dr Numal Momin also expressed his sadness over the demise of Sema.

Momin met the family members of Captain John Sema and offered his last tribute to the departed soul.

“Heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family members. May his departed soul rest in eternal peace,” said Assam assembly deputy speaker Dr Numal Momin.