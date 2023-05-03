IMPHAL: A solidarity protest rally against the demand for inclusion of the Meitei/Meiteis community in the scheduled tribes (ST) list was organized at several hills districts of Manipur on Wednesday.

The All Tribal Students’ Union, Manipur (ATSUM) organized the rally in all the hill districts of Manipur under the theme – Come now let’s reason together.

The rally was held in the areas where the tribals predominantly inhabited hill districts and sub-divisional headquarters – Senapati, Ukhrul, Kangpokpi, Tamenglong, Churachandpur, Chandel, Moreh, Tengnoupal.

Also read: Manipur: ATSUM to hold protest rally on May 3 against proposed inclusion of Meeteis/Meiteis in ST list

Apart from ATSUM, various tribal organizations including the Kuki Inpi Manipur, the Sadar Hills Tribals Union on Land and Forest (SHITULF), Anal Lenruwl Tangpi/Anal Naga Students’ Union (ALT), and Churachandpur District Private Schools & Colleges Association (CDPSCA) and the Tribal Churches Leaders Forum (TCLF), Manipur extended its supports to the rally stating that the demand of the Meitei/Meetei community to be included in the ST category is a conspicuous attempt to suppress and subjugate the tribals of Manipur.

The tribal bodies also condemned the recent directive of the Manipur high court to the state government to submit recommendations to the union government for the inclusion of the Meitei/Meetei community in the ST list.

The KIM alleged that the high court directive was insensitive to the interests of the backward and marginalized ST communities in Manipur.

Also read: Manipur: It’s time to think for the future of Meiteis, says RS MP

On the other side of the story is that the Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee Manipur (STDCM) has urged the state government to act in accordance with the court’s order and work in the interest of the people.

The STDCM president Dhiraj Yumnam said that Meetei/Meitei people are seeking ST status so that the community gets Constitutional safeguards similar to such provisions in the hills.

Also read: Manipur: Women activists demonstrate demanding inclusion of Meiteis in ST list

He also stated that the committee has suspended all forms of agitation in the wake of the high court’s directive for sending the recommendation to the Centre for the inclusion of Meetei/Meitei in the ST list of the Indian Constitution.

Meanwhile, the Hill Areas Committee (HAC) has urged the state and Central governments to go for appeals against the High Court order.

The HAC took the resolution during its meeting held recently, taking into account the sentiments and interests, and rights of the Scheduled Tribes of Manipur said a statement issued by HAC chairman Dinganlung Gangmei.

Also read: Delimitation issue turns into bone of contention in Manipur