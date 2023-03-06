IMPHAL: Titular king and Manipur Rajya Sabha member Leishemba Sanajaoba has asserted that it’s time for the Meitei community to focus on securing their future.

He said this in the light of the declining population of the Meiteis in Manipur.

Speaking at the inaugural function of a newly constructed temple of Huidon Lairembi at Mayang Imphal Chabung Company, Yurembam Leikai, Leishemba Sanajaoba said that it’s time for the Meitei community to introspect and adapt to the changing environment so as to protect themselves.

He said even though Meiteis are said to be the majority community in Manipur at present, they would be rendered completely helpless when they become a minority.

The total population of Meiteis in Manipur may be around 15/16 lakhs. There are around 4/5 lakh Meiteis in Assam, around one lakh in Myanmar, 50,000/60,000 in Bangladesh and some thousands in Tripura.

The combined population of Meiteis settled in Manipur and different parts of the world are very small, he observed.

Leishemba Sanajaoba said that Meitei settlement on this planet is over 5000 years old.

Sagol Kangjei which gave birth to the modern Polo was first played between two pannas; one led by Ibudhou Marjing and the other led by Ibudhou Thangjing some 5122 years back, he said.

Although Meitei is an ancient community, their future is worrisome considering their small population, he said.

It’s time for the Meitei people to come together and focus on securing their future, the titular king asserted.