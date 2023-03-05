Imphal: At least 500 people, most of them children and women, were hospitalised on Sunday after suspected food poisoning in the Chalwa Kuki villa area of Manipur‘s Kangpokpi district.

According to preliminary reports from health officials, around 1000 villagers had taken part in a grand feast as part of a local ritual and traditional festival at around 6.30 pm on Saturday.

This village has approximately 1700 population. Soon after, at around 9 pm, complaints of vomiting, stomach ache, nausea, chest pains, convulsions and diarrhoea began to surface.

Local Social Civil Organizations contacted the Assam Rifles battalion based in the nearest locality and a medical team was sent to provide treatment.

Seventy individuals taken ill were given injections and life-saving drugs.

Two medical camps have also been opened to treat the patients. The cause of the food poisoning is still being investigated.